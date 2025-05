WESTON, Vt. – The annual fishing derby for the Weston Rod & Gun Club will be held Saturday, June 7, from 7-9 a.m., at the Weston Recreation Area, off Lawrence Hill Road in Weston, for kids ages 15 and under. There will be food, prizes, and trophies for biggest catch. Our Let’s Go Fishing Program instructors return this year, too. Please bring your own equipment and join in the early morning fun for the entire family. The fish will be waiting, and we look forward to seeing you there.