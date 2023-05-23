West River Farmers Market Opening Day

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The West River Farmers Market will open for its first day of the season over Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 27.

Come to the market between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Junction of Route 11 and Route 100 in Londonderry, to shop fresh organic produce, eat delicious food made to order, and enjoy live music by The Poor Cousins.

The farmers market features over 45 vendors selling agricultural products, authentic crafts, fine art, artisan foods, and much more, all made locally by devoted members of our community.

Please note that dogs are not allowed in the market area unless certified as service animals. If you park along Route 11, for everyone’s safety, please do not block traffic.

The market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Saturday, Oct. 7, Indigenous People’s Day weekend. Contact Market Manager Lauren Ingersoll at (802) 379-2326 or westriverfarmersmarket@gmail.com with any questions regarding the market.