VT Trout Unlimited celebrates 10th anniversary of fly-fishing summer camp

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermont Trout Unlimited announces the 10th anniversary of their fly-fishing camp for Vermont teens ages 13 to 16. Teens interested in either learning the art of fly-fishing or improving their basic skill level along side some of Vermont’s most accomplished fly anglers are invited to apply. The 2020 camp is scheduled for Sunday, June 21 through Thursday, June 25 at Jackson’s Lodge in Canaan, Vt.

Louis Porter, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife commissioner, supports TU’s educational efforts. “TU’s Fly Fishing Camp for teens is an incredible program dedicated to educating our next generation of fly fishermen and women to help ensure that our precious cold water fisheries here in Vermont will be taken care of well into the future.”

Participants in the five-day and four-night comprehensive program will learn and practice casting, basic fly tying, knot craft, insect identification, and imitation, fish identification and behavior safe wading techniques, angling ethics and cold water conservation. Campers will hone their skills on local lakes, ponds, and streams, including the Connecticut River.

Our host, Jackson’s Lodge, www.JacksonsLodgeVT.net, is located in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom on Wallace Pond and is a short 5-minute drive from the Connecticut River.

Prospective campers are encouraged to apply no later than April 15, 2020 to secure a spot for this year’s program. Scholarships may be available on an “as-needed” basis.

Trout Unlimited is a nonprofit organization that has dedicated over 50 years to the conservation, protection, and restoration of North America’s cold water fisheries and watersheds.

For complete information about the TU Fly Fishing Camp, an application form, and many videos of the camp, go to www.vermonttroutcamp.com or email Kurt Budliger, camp director, at vermonttroutcamp@gmail.com.