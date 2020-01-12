Visit Vermont Fish &Wildlife at the Yankee Show

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. – The annual Yankee Sportsman’s Classic show will be held Jan. 17, 18, and 19 at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is inviting you to visit their exhibits and attend their seminars at the show.

“We are looking forward to talking with as many people as possible at the show,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “It’s a great opportunity for us to share the latest information about fish and wildlife, and it gives people a chance to talk with us about fish and wildlife issues. Our wardens, biologists, and other staff will be at our exhibit.”

The 2020 hunting, fishing and trapping lawbooks will be available at Fish and Wildlife’s exhibit booth. Hunters, anglers, and trappers will also be able to buy their 2020 licenses.

Fish and Wildlife staff will have presentations Saturday in the Stevens Room on game cooking at 10 a.m., crossbow hunting at 11 a.m., and the new deer regulation at 12 p.m. Show hours are 12 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Learn more about the show at www.yankeeclassic.net.