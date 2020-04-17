SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center is committed to helping area residents stay active during this difficult time of social distancing. The organization has been posting daily workouts for all levels and ages as well as providing virtual fitness classes through its YouTube channel. The EdgarMay is committed to helping two organizations at the forefront of the community’s COVID-19 response: the Springfield Family Center and Springfield Medical Care Systems.

The EdgarMay Stay Home Stay Active 5k, a safe, social distancing event, will allow you to keep moving, have a little fun and friendly competition, and support local charities.

Register for the event on www.Active.com or at www.myreccenter.org, and then between May 22 and 24 you will independently complete a 3.1 mile walk or run from your home or within 10 miles of your home. Record your time and route through an app, electronic device, or stopwatch, and send us your time through email or social media.

We will post the results after compiling. Prior to the event, each participant will be mailed a very special Stay Home Stay Active 5k t-shirt and race bib. Participants are encouraged to share a picture or selfie while completing the event. Participants are also required to complete the event within 10 miles of their homes and also observe other social distancing recommendations such as keeping at least six feet away from other people.

One of the organizations who will benefit from the event, the Springfield Family Center has seen a significant increase in the number of people being served. Executive Director Trisha Paradis stated, “The number of meals we served in March doubled from what we provided in February.” In addition to prepared meals, the Springfield Family Center is also providing prepared food boxes from their food pantry for families.

The EdgarMay Stay Home Stay Active 5k will provide area residents with an opportunity to continue to be active in a safe way while supporting local charities. Event sponsors include Claremont Savings Bank, Melanson Roofing, and the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center. For more information about this virtual event, please contact Christian Craig at 802-885-2568 or ccraig@myreccenter.org.