Vermont’s Summer Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 13

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermont’s annual, statewide Summer Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 13 this year, which will also be opening day of the regular bass fishing season.

“Vermont’s Free Fishing Day gives anglers the opportunity to go fishing without a license for the day in Vermont lakes and streams,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “Fishing is an activity that can be shared with family or easily taught to newcomers while enjoying quality time together.”

Vermont’s regular bass season also opens June 13, marking the start of some of the hottest bass fishing action in the northeast. The bass season opens each year on the second Saturday in June and extends through the last day of November.

The annual Grand Isle Fishing Festival normally held on Free Fishing Day is on hold due to COVID-19.

To learn more about fishing in Vermont or to purchase a fishing license, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com. The 2020 Fishing Guide & Regulations book is available free from license agents, and an online version is on the department’s website.