Vermont’s resident Canada goose season, Sept. 1-25

REGION – Vermont’s resident Canada goose hunting season will be held Sept. 1 through Sept. 25 to help control Vermont’s resident Canada goose population prior to the arrival of Canada geese migrating south from Canada, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.

The season will be open statewide with a daily bag limit of five Canada geese in the Connecticut River Zone and eight in the rest of Vermont.

A second Canada goose hunting season for resident and migrant birds will be held Oct. 13 through Nov.11 with a daily bag limit of one Canada goose in the Lake Champlain Zone and Interior Vermont Zone.

In the Connecticut River Zone, the second Canada goose season will be Oct. 5 to Nov. 7, and Nov. 24 to Dec. 19 with a daily bag limit of two Canada geese.

A hunting license is required, and a waterfowl hunter 16 or older must carry current federal and Vermont duck stamps. Federal stamps are sold at post offices, federal refuges, and on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website www.fws.gov/birds/get-involved/duck-stamp.php. Vermont duck stamps can be added to your hunting license on Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, and through license agents. The hunter must sign the federal duck stamp.

All migratory game bird hunters must also be registered with the Harvest Information Program. This can be done on Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website or by calling toll-free 1-877-306-7091. After providing some basic information, you will receive your annual H.I.P. registration number, which you then need to record on your hunting license.

A printable copy of migratory bird hunting regulations can be downloaded from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife website under “Hunt” – “Waterfowl.” A printed version will also be available from license agents and post offices.