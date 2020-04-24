Vermont walleye fishing season opens May 2

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont walleye fishing season will open Saturday, May 2, marking the return of some of the best walleye fishing in New England.

Revered by many as one of the best tasting fish in freshwater, the walleye is Vermont’s official warm water fish. The state offers excellent spring walleye fishing opportunities in several lakes and rivers across the state.

Veteran walleye anglers employ a variety of techniques, but one of the simplest and most effective methods is to slowly troll a nightcrawler harness near the bottom. Most nightcrawler harnesses include a rotating blade ahead of two hooks, where the worm is secured. The blade produces a fish-attracting flash and vibration. Shore-based anglers can catch walleyes on nightcrawlers or live minnows or by casting crankbaits or hard jerk baits. Walleyes are generally more active at night, so fishing in the dark is often more effective.

As a reminder to anglers, there is no open season on sauger, a close cousin to the walleye. Once abundant in southern Lake Champlain, sauger still appear there rarely. If caught while fishing for other fish, sauger must be immediately released.

To purchase a fishing license or learn more about fishing in Vermont, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com.

For information about staying safe while enjoying outdoor activities, go to www.vtfishandwildlife.com/outdoor-recreation-and-covid-19. For more information on COVID-19 and health guidelines, visit www.healthvermont.gov/response/infectious-disease/2019-novel-coronavirus.