Vermont State Parks gift certificates now available

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Want to treat someone to a full season of outdoor fun? Whether they like taking a swim after work, enjoying a weekend camping getaway, sitting by a waterfall, discovering a new trail, trying out a paddleboard or kayak, or simply having an impromptu picnic, Vermont State Parks has something for everyone. You can give these experiences and more by purchasing a gift certificate or gift card from Vermont State Parks.

Both gift cards and gift certificates are available and can be ordered online for a meaningful and hassle-free holiday gift. They can be redeemed for season passes, camping, day entry, Seyon Lodge fly fishing passes, and more. Endlessly customizable to each person’s taste, the recipient can choose what’s right for them and turn their dreams of a great year ahead into a reality.

“This year, like no other, we’ve seen the value of spending time outdoors,” says Michael Snyder, commissioner of the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation. “Enjoying the outdoors is good for your body, mind, and spirit. And gifting a Vermont State Parks experience connects people to the natural world, promotes health and wellness, and provides the lasting gift of shared time with family and friends.”

Gift certificates are electronic documents that are issued by email and can be forwarded to the person you are gifting it to. With nothing to mail or package, this is a fast and completely touch-free gift.

Gift cards are attractive credit card-sized cards, and these are mailed to the giver’s home to be gifted as they wish. Recipients can keep them in their wallets so they can be used whenever the mood for adventure strikes, whether heading to a park for day use or reserving campsites online.

Due to the pandemic and staff working remotely, the very popular state parks merchandise and holiday packages are not available this year, but gift certificates and cards are available to give instead this season.

Gift cards and certificates can be ordered online anytime at www.vtstateparks.com or by calling 1-888-409-7579, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m-4 p.m.