Vermont State Parks encourages celebrating the New Year with a hike

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Start the New Year on the right foot with a hike in a Vermont state park. On Jan. 1, 2021, Vermont State Parks is inviting everyone to celebrate the New Year by heading out on the trails at one of Vermont’s 55 state parks. Park entry is free on New Year’s Day and all winter long, and this is a great opportunity to discover a whole new world outdoors in winter.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, First Day Hikes will be different from previous years. While state park officials are not offering in-person guided hikes this year, they have carefully selected hikes throughout the state for self-guided adventures. Hikers are strongly encouraged to learn about and follow Covid-19 outdoor recreation health and safety guidance by visiting www.fpr.vermont.gov/recreation/outdoor-recreation-and-covid-19 before they go.

Featured hikes

Lowell Lake Trail, 3 miles round-trip, Lowell Lake State Park in Londonderry

Quechee Loop Trail, 1.5 miles round-trip, Quechee State Park in Quechee

Reservoir Trail, 3.2 miles round-trip, Woodford State Park in Bennington

Button Bay Point Trail, 0.8-mile round-trip, Button Bay State Park in Ferrisburgh

Burns Trail, 2.0-mile round-trip, Niquette Bay State Park in Colchester

Marsh Brook Nature Trail, 1.5-mile round-trip loop, Lake Carmi State Park in Enosburg Falls

Groton Nature Trail, 0.6-mile round-trip loop, Groton Nature Center in Groton

Shore Trail, 1.5-mile round-trip, Brighton State Park in Island Pond

Please dress for the weather and bring snowshoes if the snow is deep. Please also bring beverages and snacks. On-leash dogs are welcome unless otherwise noted. Pre-registration is not required and hikers can simply show up whenever they’d like.

For full hike details, visit www.vtstateparks.blogspot.com/2020/12/celebrate-new-year-with-first-day-hike.html and follow Vermont State Parks on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @VTStateParks to stay up to date on the latest park happenings and announcements. Participants who tag their photos with #firstdayhikesvt may be featured on the Vermont State Parks page.

For more information on enjoying parks in the winter, check out the Vermont State Parks Winter Activities page.