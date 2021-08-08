Vermont moose hunting permit winners are drawn

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The winners of Vermont’s 2021 moose hunting permits were determined Wednesday, Aug. 4, at a lottery drawing in Montpelier witnessed by Fish & Wildlife’s director of wildlife Mark Scott and business systems analyst Cheri Waters.

The drawing is done by a random sort of applications that were submitted by the June 30 deadline.

As part of the regular lottery drawing, a “special priority drawing” was held for five permits to go to applicants who are Vermont resident veterans. The unsuccessful applicants from the veteran drawing were included in the larger regular drawing that followed. All applicants for both drawings who did not receive a permit were awarded a bonus point to improve their chances in future moose permit lotteries.

The department will issue 60 either-sex moose hunting permits and 40 antlerless moose hunting permits for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state. The science-based hunt will result in an estimated harvest of 51 to 66 moose, or 5% of the more than 1,000 moose currently estimated to live in WMU E.

Winners in this year’s moose hunting lottery are posted in a searchable database on the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s website.