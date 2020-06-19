Vermont moose hunt application deadline, July 8

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The deadline to apply for a Vermont moose hunting permit is July 8. Moose permit applications are available on the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, for the hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state.

“Moose density in WMU E is more than one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state,” said Nick Fortin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s biologist in charge of the moose project. “Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”

The department will issue 55 either-sex moose hunting permits in WMU E for the moose seasons this October, which is expected to result in the harvest of 30-35 moose. Winners of the permit lottery will purchase resident and nonresident hunting permits.

Nonresident applicants are cautioned that COVID-19 travel restrictions could be extended into the fall moose hunting season. Nonresident applicants are encouraged to consider this before applying as permits issued in 2020 will not be held to the following 2021 hunting season.

Hunters who held a permit within the past five years are not eligible to apply for a permit or to buy a bonus point. Also, although a “bonus point freeze” was in place for the 2018 and 2019 moose seasons, due to limited or no moose permits being available for those years, that is no longer in place and applicants must continue to annually submit a moose permit application if they wish to retain their past bonus points.

By law, five permits will be available to Vermont military veterans, three permits will be auctioned in accordance with regulations, and up to three permits will be available for “Special Opportunity” recipients with life-threatening illnesses.