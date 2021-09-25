Vermont hunters can report turkeys and some deer online

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermont hunters will be able to report turkeys and some deer they harvest this fall online through the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s website.

Turkeys may be reported online or in-person at a regional big game reporting station.

Deer may be reported online or in-person during the archery and muzzleloader seasons, but deer must be reported in-person during the youth and novice weekend Oct. 23-24 and during the regular deer season Nov. 13-28 season. This in-person reporting requirement allows biologists to collect important information from deer during these seasons.

Bears must be reported in-person at a regional big game reporting station. The hunter must also submit a premolar tooth from the bear at the time the bear is reported or within 30 days. The tooth provides important data on the age structure and size of the bear population. Envelopes for submitting teeth are available at all big game reporting stations.

Hunters are required to report deer, bear, and wild turkeys they harvest during the hunting seasons within 48 hours. Deer and bear must be field-dressed prior to reporting, and a hunter must take a warden to the kill site of a deer or bear if requested by a warden.

The online reporting link for deer and turkey as well as a map and list of big game reporting stations is available under “Hunt” on the left side of Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website.

Fish & Wildlife urges hunters to review the 2021 Deer Season Guide also available their website home page.