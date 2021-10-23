Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s 2022 calendar is available

REGION – Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s colorful 2022 calendar is now available.

The calendar is filled with stunning photos of Vermont wildlife, including the red eft, Eastern brook trout, black bear, moose, and osprey as well as scenes of Vermonters engaging with some of our most treasured species and landscapes. It highlights work by well-known Vermont photographers including Nancy Anisfield, Jim Block, Josh Blouin, Ian Clark, Dale Cockrell, Roger Irwin, Jeff Parsons, and Tiffany Soukup.

“Vermont’s wildlife, habitats, and people are interconnected – this calendar celebrates that,” says Wildlife Program Director Mark Scott. “It showcases raptors and amphibians alongside game species like white-tailed deer and wild turkey, as well as the Wildlife Management Areas that support these species and uses ranging from hunting to wildlife photography.”

The calendar includes hunting, fishing, and trapping season dates for each month, along with beautiful photography, and it makes the perfect gift for any outdoor recreationist.

The calendar is available from Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department with a printable free-shipping mail-in order form on their website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com.