Vermont Fish & Wildlife to hold electronic hearings on deer and moose

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermont Fish and Wildlife announced that the department is holding electronic public hearings to solicit input on deer and moose on the following dates from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through the following means:

April 13, 2020 – www.zoom.us/j/787469027 and conference call 929-436-2866, meeting ID: 787-469-027

April 15, 2020 – www.zoom.us/j/512423816 and conference call 929-436-2866, meeting ID: 512-423-816

April 16, 2020 – www.zoom.us/j/781441147 and conference call 929-436-2866, meeting ID: 781-441-147

To participate via smartphone or tablet, download the free Zoom cloud meeting app and enter the appropriate 9-digit meeting ID. Please note that conference call number is the same for all meetings, but each meeting has a unique ID number and weblink. Be sure to use the correct information for the meeting you are joining.

The department strongly encourages members of the public to review information that will be discussed by going to www.vtfishandwildlife.com/deer-moose-hearings prior to the hearings. This information includes a video presentation from department biologists for the deer and moose hearings as well as handouts and information that would normally be provided at the in-person public hearings.

The public hearings will have department staff and Fish and Wildlife Board members participating. The meetings will start with a 30-minute prerecorded presentation on the proposed prescriptive 2020 moose hunting season and current health status of Vermont’s deer herd that is on the Fish and Wildlife website.

Public comments and questions will be taken at the electronic meetings over the computer and over the phone but can also be provided at any time by sending them to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov. Responses to themes of these questions and comments expressed at the public hearings will be compiled and presented to the Fish and Wildlife Board before its April 22, 2020 meeting.

Comments on moose will be taken until April 19, 2020. Public comment on deer will be taken until May 16, 2020.