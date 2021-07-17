Vermont Fish & Wildlife to discuss moose at Neighborhood Connections

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Nick Fortin, a wildlife biologist with the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, will be at Neighborhood Connections Tuesday, July 27 at 4 p.m. to discuss the history and current status of moose in Vermont.

In recent years, moose numbers have declined across the Northeast as herds are increasingly under stress from climate change. Wildlife biologists are concerned that the shorter winters are allowing winter tick numbers to increase – causing higher mortality rates. Nick will address these concerns and discuss other challenges moose are facing.

This presentation is offered free of charge, but space is limited, so please call 802-824-4343 to register.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the Post Office.