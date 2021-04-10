Vermont Fish & Wildlife Teen Conservation Weekend

CASTLETON, Vt. – Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is offering two new Teen Conservation Weekends to be held at the Edward F. Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton this August.

“We are pleased to announce a fun and exciting opportunity for teens ages 15 to 17,” said Hannah Phelps, camp coordinator. “The new Teen Conservation Weekends will allow us to provide teens with an exciting weekend of quality environmental education. Campers will arrive Saturday morning and immediately begin participating in Hunter Education programing, before backpacking out to a remote pond for an evening of camping and fishing.”

“Teen Conservation Weekends are the perfect way for teens to unplug and engage with peers outdoors before heading back to the classroom,” Phelps added.

Each weekend is limited to 25 participants. Girls can attend Aug. 14 and 15, and boys will be there Aug. 21 and 22. Arrival time is 8 a.m. Saturday morning with departure time 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

All participants are required to complete their Hunter and Bowhunter certificates ahead of time to allow for more hands-on fun throughout the weekend. Teens will also be expected to only bring gear they can carry themselves while backpacking.

The cost for the weekend includes all meals. Sponsorships are available on a limited basis.

To register for the weekend, email a completed application found at www.vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/conservation-education/teen-conservation-weekend to Hannah.phelps@vermont.gov. Any questions can be directed to Hannah Phelps at 802-249-3199.