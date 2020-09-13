Vermont Fish & Wildlife grants available to improve shooting ranges

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermont Fish & Wildlife is offering shooting range improvement grants to encourage upgrades of shooting ranges for enhanced safety and operation.

The Shooting Range Improvement Grant Program seeks grant applications from clubs and government agencies involved in the operation of shooting ranges, including archery ranges. Grant applications must be received Nov. 1 by 4:30 p.m.

Eligible projects include shooting range redevelopment, noise abatement structures, safety berms, shooting pads and stations, and the construction or improvement of access roads and parking lots. Grant money may also be used for lead mitigation, such as recycling, reducing range floor surface drainage, or liming range property.

This year, $80,000 in grant funds will be available. These funds are derived through the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Wildlife Restoration Program, which is based on federal excise taxes on hunting and shooting equipment.

Ranges that receive these grants must provide at least 20 hours of public use per month when in operation and be open at reasonable times for hunter education courses.

For further information or to download an application packet, visit the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Click on “Hunting and Trapping,” and then on “Shooting Ranges in Vermont.” Contact Nicole Meier at nicole.meier@vermont.gov or by calling 802-318-1347.