Vermont Fish & Wildlife boat ramps remain open for fishing

MONTPELIER, Vt. – With warm spring weather and time on their hands, Vermont anglers have understandably been eager to get outside and enjoy the many fishing opportunities that abound throughout the state.

Trout season opened statewide Saturday, April 11. Fishing in Vermont is still encouraged for residents within 10 miles of home as a healthy and approved activity under Gov. Scott’s emergency order to “Stay Home, Stay Safe.”

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding anglers and boaters that its nearly 200 fishing access areas remain open for public use and enjoyment, but that dock installations, spring maintenance cleanup, and portable toilets have been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While this is a great time to take advantage of the many shore-based and boat fishing opportunities we have in Vermont, it is important to take necessary precautions to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Gov. Scott’s current “Stay Home, Stay Safe Order” directs out-of-state visitors to not come to Vermont unless they are performing essential services, and if they do come to Vermont to self-quarantine for 14 days before engaging in any activity including outdoor recreation.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department urges nonresidents to keep Vermont in mind as a fishing destination after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted – exciting fishing opportunities await. Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com for information to help plan future fishing trips.