Vermont Disc Golf Tournament comes to Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Disc Golf Club will be hosting the second Disc Golf Vermont Tour stop of the 2021 season Saturday and Sunday, May 8 and 9. The “Stone Village Shootout” will feature over 80 registered players from Vermont and New England competing in the two-day event.

The Disc Golf Vermont Tour is a points-based series of events held on various courses throughout Vermont during the 2021 season. Players earn points at each event based on their performance, and division winners are announced in the fall at the completion of the tour.

The 18-hole Chester Disc Golf Course is located at the Pinnacle Recreation Area on Lovers Lane in Chester. Opened in 2016 and designed and constructed by local volunteers and disc golf enthusiasts, the course features multiple tee pads on each hole to accommodate both beginner and advanced players. The course is free to play and open to the public year-round.

For more information, please contact Gary King at 802-875-5153.