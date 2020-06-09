Vermont bass fishing season opens June 13

REGION – Vermont’s bass fishing season kicks off Saturday, June 13 and anglers throughout the state are eager to hit their favorite body of water in search of largemouth and smallmouth bass.

“Anglers in Vermont are fortunate to have world-class bass fishing for both species right in their backyard,” said Bernie Pientka, fisheries biologist with Vermont Fish & Wildlife. “From big-water angling on lakes like Champlain, Bomoseen, and Memphremagog and the Connecticut River, to hundreds of smaller, untapped ponds and reservoirs, Vermont is loaded with great bass fishing for anglers of all ages.”

Vermont’s general bass season opens each year on the second Saturday in June and extends through the last day of November. Outside of those dates, anglers can fish for bass on open water on a catch-and-release basis with artificial lures and flies only on waters that are not seasonally closed. Bass fishing in Vermont is a fun outdoor activity that can be enjoyed by adults and kids alike, regardless of skill level, and can also be a great source of food for the table.

“Bass fishing is a great way to get out and enjoy Vermont’s great outdoors and nothing can beat a tasty meal of fresh, locally-caught fish,” Pientka said.

Anglers heading out on the water to fish for bass this season should be sure to check fishing regulations, including harvest and length limits applicable to the waters they are fishing. Vermont’s fishing regulations can be found in the “2020 Vermont Fishing Guide & Regulations” available from license agents or online at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.