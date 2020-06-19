Vail opens six northeast resorts for summer operations

LUDLOW, Vt. – Okemo, Stowe, and Mount Snow in Vermont, as well as three other resorts in New York and New Hampshire, will open for summer. Okemo Mountain reopens June 26 and will be open Friday to Monday for scenic chairlift rides, hiking, mountain coaster, golf, and disc golf. Mount Snow also opens June 26 and Stowe will follow June 27.

Each resort has enacted a unique operating plan that aligns with COVID-19 safety guidelines and was developed in consultation with state, provincial, and local health officials. Vail Resorts asks guests and employees to take on a new level of personal accountability to ensure the safety of its mountain communities.

In the base areas and other locations, we will have signage and decals to ensure guests remain six feet apart. Guests will be required to wear face coverings in certain areas, including in lines; loading and unloading chairlifts, gondolas, or bubble chairs; on the mountain coaster; and in indoor resort facilities. Capacity of lifts and gondolas will be reduced to allow for physical distancing. Guests will only be allowed on lifts and gondolas with travelers in their party. Employees may limit the number of guests in any area of the resort to ensure proper physical distancing.

Guests are asked to stay home if they are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Employees will be required to wear face coverings at all times. Plexiglass barriers have been installed in areas where physical distancing measures are not possible. Employees will undergo daily health screenings and receive appropriate training to ensure safety.

Vail Resorts will continue to review and update our policies to adhere to the most up-to-date practices to keep employees and guests safe. For more information, go to www.snow.com/info/summer-2020-update.