Unallocated antlerless deer permits available

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department held its annual permit lottery for muzzleloader antlerless deer permits in September and says it now has unallocated muzzleloader antlerless deer permits available for use in the antlerless-only Oct. 29-Nov. 1 season and the regular Dec. 5-13 season.

The unallocated permits are available because not enough people applied for them in the lottery. These permits can be purchased on the department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, on a first come, first served basis.

A person who won a permit in the lottery may not purchase a second permit unless they take a deer with their first permit and then only if they have not reached their four-deer annual limit.