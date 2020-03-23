Twelve 4-H’ers take part in Invitational Rifle Shoot

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – On March 14, the Green Mountain 4-H Club of Springfield hosted the 4-H Invitational .22 Rifle Shoot at the Precision Valley Fish and Game Association’s indoor range in Perkinsville. Twelve 4-H’ers from three clubs participated.

Competitors were permitted to use any safe .22 LR rifle with any sight or a scope. Although each youth shot from three positions – prone, sitting, or kneeling and offhand – they were able to choose their own target size based on their ability level and competed against others in their age group shooting at the same target.

Winners in the senior division, ages 14-18, in order of placement, were Brady Roy, Springfield; Hunter Smith, Westminster; Jayden Mead, Poultney; and Sammie Beaupre, Orford, N.H.

In the junior division, ages 12-13: David Lefler of Bath, N.H. placed first in the A group. In the B group, the first-place competitor was Isaac Osinchuk, Springfield. Second place went to Owen Lawler, Springfield; third to Julian Roberson, Chester; and fourth to Justin Roy, Springfield. All four are members of the Green Mountain 4-H Club.

Newbury 4-H’er Maggie Williams took first in the A group in the Novice Division, ages 8-10. Ivan Osinchuk and Kien Priestley, both from Springfield and the Green Mountain 4-H Club, placed first and second, respectively, in the B group in this division.

Adult volunteers assisting with this University of Vermont Extension 4-H-sponsored event were Ginger Goings and Joe Roy, both from Springfield, and Paul Muzzey, Chester.

To learn more about the Vermont 4-H Shooting Sports Program, contact Lisa Muzzey, UVM Extension 4-H educator, at lisa.muzzey@uvm.edu.