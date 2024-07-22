Training course offered for new hunter education instructors

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering a new instructor training course for people interested in volunteering to teach hunter, trapper, or bow hunter education courses in Vermont.

The training will take place Thursday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife office in Montpelier.

All applicants must complete their instructor paperwork and online homework before attending the course. Instructor application paperwork can be found at www.tinyurl.com/2pfr7c44 or call 802-828-1193 prior to the course date.

Policies and procedures, field techniques, and teaching methods will be covered to give instructors the tools to teach future hunters how to have a safe and enjoyable experience. Lunch will be provided. Be prepared to be outside for at least part of the day.

Applicants are required to pass a background check with a Vermont State Game Warden and apprentice teach with a chief instructor before they will receive their full State of Vermont Hunter Education Instructor certification.

“Our hunter education instructors are all volunteers, donating their time to pass on a cherished Vermont tradition,” said hunter education training coordinator Nathan Lafont. “The hours our instructors put in will leverage federal dollars that enable the Hunter Education Program to function.”

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available for free upon request. Requests should be made as early as possible. Please call the office staff at 802-828-1193.