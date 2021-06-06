Trail walk on Hardy Hill in Cavendish

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Association of Trails invites you to a guided nature walk on Hardy Hill, an in-progress hiking trail located in Cavendish. The walk will take place Saturday, June 12, starting at 10 a.m. hosted by the landowner, Pieter Van Schaik. Trail parking will be located at East Road and Susannah Johnson Lane in Cavendish, just west of Caton Place Campground. The walk will last about two hours and light refreshments will be served. Please reserve your spot by emailing erickrasnauskas@protonmail.com to say how many people will be walking.

Hardy Hill covers approximately 215 acres located on the east side of Cavendish and adjacent to the Lord State Forest. The long-term conservation goal for this land is to permanently conserve it through the state of Vermont. Before that happens though, the Cavendish Association of Trails is installing a trail network, much of it handicap-accessible, which allows the public to access both the historic and natural features of the land.

One of the primary features to explore on this walk is a large beaver pond, in which several great blue heron pairs have nested and who take up residence each year. The walk will also include the Upper Loop trail, which has several interesting specimens of orchid and ladyslipper, as well as a large porcupine nest and a vernal pool. Binoculars are recommended for good viewing of the herons. Please wear tick protection and decent walking or hiking boots.

Soon to come is a community hike of the new Proctor Piper trail system in the Proctorsville section of Cavendish. Date and time will be announced shortly. The Cavendish Association of Trails is part of the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association. For more information about CCCA, please visit www.CavendishCCCA.org or email Cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.