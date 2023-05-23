TOWNSHEND, Vt. – On Friday, May 26, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. is the opening of the Townshend Farmers Market. There will be a terrific group of returning vendors along with some exciting new folks, including Wren’s Grove, Elevated Tacos, Lucia Rising Flowers, Bread From the Earth, Taft Hill Farm, The Litchfield Homestead, Grace Farm, Some No Name Farm, Maple’s Mama Confections, Two Otters Native American Art, Grandview Gourmet, Stoney Mountain Farm, Slipstream Farm, Rising Forest Pottery, NANU, Masterman Ceramics, Sacred Hound Design, Kate’s Creations, and delicious wood-fired pizza, with beer and wine available.

You can multiply your 3SquareVT/SNAP dollars with Crop Cash and Farm to Family. New this summer is an exciting addition, Crop Cash Plus, which enables you to buy any EBT items including dairy, eggs, meat, and cold prepared foods like bread.

Bard Owl will be performing their original and traditional Americana music to help kick-off the 2023 market season.