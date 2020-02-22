REGION – Local riders Sumner Orr, Tommy Okesson, and Connor Cavanagh are proudly representing southern Vermont as they head to Vail, Colo. next week to participate in the legendary Burton U.S. Open Junior Jam. The Junior Jam is a half-pipe, invitation-only competition. This year, Burton selected 16 of the top boy and 8 of the top girl riders from around the globe, ages 14 and under. This is the ﬁrst time in this era of the Junior Jam that three riders from southern Vermont will be competing. The other riders are from the U.S., China, Japan, and New Zealand.

Sumner Orr, from Weston, is a 13-year-old eighth grader at Flood Brook School and Okemo Mountain School. After several years on skis, Sumner learned to snowboard at Bromley Mountain in the Jets program when he was 7. He started competing with the Okemo Mountain Snowboard team at the age of 8 in the Southern Vermont Series, one of 31 regions in the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association. At the 2019 U.S. nationals, he earned a silver medal in Boarder cross, Bronze in Slalom, and fifth place in Slope Style, earning him fourth overall. He is currently ranked #1 in the country in Snowboard Breaker Boys, ages 12-13. Sumner loves to compete in half-pipe and is sponsored by Donek Snowboards and Demon United.

Tommy Okesson, from Southbury, Conn., is a 12-year-old seventh grader at Rochambeau Middle School. He has been riding since the age of 4 and started competing with the Okemo Mountain Snowboard team at the age of 6 in the SVS of USASA. Consistently a top rider in his age group, this will be Tommy’s third time representing Okemo at the Burton U.S. Open Junior Jam. At the 2019 U.S. Nationals, Tommy earned Silver in Half-pipe and Silver in Slopestyle. Tommy is sponsored by Darkside.

Connor Cavanagh, from Winhall, Vt., is a 14-year-old freshman at Stratton Mountain School. He has been riding since the age of 2 and competing since the age of 6 in the SVS of USASA. Connor competed in the Burton Junior Jam at the age of 6, when it was an open event. Connor is currently ranked #1 in the country in Snowboard Youth Boys, ages 14-15. He also is ranked #1 in the country in half-pipe for his age group. Connor is sponsored by Rome Snowboards, Smith, D.C., and Blackstrap.

All three of the boys are friends and each has an extreme passion and love for snowboarding. They truly embody the spirit of the sport through their camaraderie and support of their teammates. They are all truly grateful to be extended an invitation to the Burton Junior Jam.