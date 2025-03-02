“The Uncommon Life of the Common Loon” at Springfield OLLI

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Photographer and nature enthusiast Ian Clark will present the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program “The Uncommon Life of the Common Loon,” on Tuesday, March 11, at 2 p.m., at the Nolin Murray Center, next to St. Mary’s Church, on Pleasant Street in Springfield.

Loons are one of the north country’s icons. Their haunting calls echoing are a highlight of living near a pond. The chance to see them carrying their chicks on their backs is a treat. They’re big, beautiful, and powerful birds.

Clark has been following the loons on three ponds since 2012, spending something like 2,400 hours observing them and taking 350,000 photos. Join us for a slide show exploring the natural history of loons and the conservation effort on their behalf, before following a family through the breeding season, along with some of Ian’s favorite loon photos.

This program is cosponsored by the Ascutney Mountain Audubon Society.

Sponsored by the University of Vermont, OLLI is run by local volunteer members, and is geared mainly towards seniors who are 50 years of age and older who enjoy learning for the fun of it. Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of their age, is welcome. The programs are held Tuesday afternoons, at 2 p.m., and last about an hour and a half.

You may view the entire semester’s programs by visiting www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. Preregistration can be done online at this website with a credit card. Payment can no longer be accepted on site. You may also register over the phone using your credit card by calling 802-656-8407 during regular office hours, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There is a membership series fee. Nonmembers are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee.

If you prefer to register by mail, send your contact information (name, address, phone number, and email address) indicating full series membership or which specific program(s) you wish the attend. Mail this information and your check made out to University of Vermont-OLLI to UVM Non-Credit Registration Office, 85 South Prospect Street, Box 34, Burlington, VT 05405.

If mailing in the registration, please allow 10-14 days from the date of mailing check to receipt and processing.

If there are weather-related changes to the schedule, you can check the above website on the morning of the program.