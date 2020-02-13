The Nature Museum launches three new programs

GRAFTON, Vt. – The Nature Museum in Grafton, Vt. is excited to announce the launch of three new programs in February. These three programs join an already full calendar, including snowshoe hikes, winter stargazing, the preschool explorers club, winter vacation camps, readings by local author Erin Rounds, and more. We are also expanding our hours and will be open Saturdays beginning Feb. 15, the start of school vacation.

Our new nature-based playgroup designed for children ages 0-3 is scheduled to begin Friday, Feb. 14. Wee Explorers allows small children – older siblings are welcome – to spend time outdoors, whether it is walking on the trails through the woods, playing in the snow, or exploring the beautiful museum gardens. While indoors, children will enjoy exploring nature materials and playing together, while their caregivers enjoy adult company. Admission is free, and no registration is needed for this new playgroup.

We are thrilled to introduce Science Saturdays, a series of four related nature experiences designed around the four seasons. Starting Feb. 15 with “HOO’s Been Eating What?” we will explore the behaviors of animals during the winter season by dissecting owl pellets. The following three Saturday sessions will explore which animals are trekking through the woods, who is hibernating, and how animals adapt to survive becoming food for another animal. Science Saturdays are open to families with children of all ages. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Tickets for caregivers are free.

Finally, our new Nature-Based Book Discussion Series also begins this month. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 6-7:30 p.m., and co-sponsored by the Grafton Public Library, this series was envisioned by Nature Museum director Vanessa Stern and librarian Michelle Dufort. Their combined love of reading and nature inspired them to begin the Nature-Based Book Discussion Series.

The first book in the series will be “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, a 2019 Pulitzer Prize winner. The novel weaves together the stories of nine Americans whose experiences with trees impact their lives and decisions in complex and fascinating ways. The Grafton Public Library owns several copies of the book, which will be loaned on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Discussion questions and a book guide are also available by visiting the Nature Museum’s Facebook page, through the email newsletter, or by request at the Grafton Public Library. The next session in March will discuss “The Hidden Life of Trees” by Peter Wohllenben.

These three exciting new programs join the full calendar of activities offered at the Nature Museum this month. To learn more about these events and programs and to register, visit www.nature-musuem.org.