MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – The Mount Holly Farmers Market is back this year Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Belmont Green. Vendors are selling Crowley cheeses, garden protection supplies, fresh rhubarb, plants, cut flowers, arts and crafts, and more. The market will follow Vermont state safety guidelines for farmers markets. All vendors will wear face covering and all customers are asked to wear face covering. Vendors are spaced 12 feet apart, and social distancing is observed. Curbside and drive thru service is available. New vendors are invited with no charge for space. Please contact Jim Corven at 781-307-0394 or mhgardener@vermontel.net or Laura Davis at 802-259-2440 or gldavis6@juno.com.