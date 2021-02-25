The Fallen Outdoors Team Vermont brings veterans outdoors

REGION – The Fallen Outdoors Team Vermont is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the sole focus of getting veterans and service members into the outdoors. We do this through coordinating and facilitating hunting and fishing trips with local guides, charters, outdoorsmen, volunteers, and our organization’s staff. The goal is to get veterans and service members out on hunting, fishing, and camping trips wherever possible across the nation.

Our volunteer staff consists of active and former military service members. Since our inception in July 2019, Team Vermont has facilitated over 110 veterans’ and service members’ participation in trips and events across the nation. Approximately 60% of these have been on hunting and fishing trips with charter fishing captains, local hunters, or fishermen who want to bring a veteran along with them.

Team Vermont has specific goals we would like to accomplish over the next year. First, we would like to facilitate 10-15 major fishing trips and 6-10 hunting trips each year. We personally plan to invite veterans and service members out on trips monthly.

Secondly, we have a goal of facilitating outdoor adventures for 100 new veterans and service members over the next 12 months. Our second goal is to purchase gear for veterans to use on hunting, fishing, and camping outings. This allows veterans who may not have the funds to purchase equipment the ability to experience outings with limited to no financial burden.

A future goal is to purchase land where staff and volunteers can work to build a cabin for use on these trips.

The Team Vermont Fallen Outdoors currently has a series of events planned for 2021, including: ice fishing, black bear hunts, guided waterfowl hunts on Lake Champlain, charter fishing trips, Whitetail deer hunts, fall turkey hunts, small game hunts, river, pond and lake fishing, waterfowl hunts, whitetail hunts in Kentucky, Illinois, and Ohio, kayak and canoe trips.

If you are an active service member or veteran or know someone who is, and would like to participate in our excursions, please get ahold of our team by emailing robert.farnsworth@thefallenoutdoors.com or visit our website www.thefallenoutdoors.com/vermont.