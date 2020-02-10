The eighth annual 24 Hours of Stratton is March 21-22

STRATTON, Vt. – Get ready for the most magical weekend of the winter season! The 24 Hours of Stratton is the only night to ski Stratton under lighted trails, fireworks, starry skies, and into first tracks at sunrise. According to Tammy Mosher, the Stratton Foundation’s executive director, “The event combines the emotional goodness of charity, camaraderie, and doing what skiers and snowboarders love most for an epic amount of time.”

Participants of all ages and abilities can join together as a team made up of children, parents, colleagues, and friends. Wearing the 24 Hours bib grants access to not only Saturday and Sunday lift passes, but also cross-country skiing, tubing, and snowshoeing. Fun activities are planned, including a ski-boot and snowboard-boot race, uphill challenge, downhill ski and snowboard race, snowman building contest, mountain scavenger hunt, and team trivia at Grizzly’s. Bring your sleeping back and spend the night in the base lodge with athletes from all across New England. It’s a Saturday 9 a.m. Parade of Champions Start through to Sunday’s Athlete Appreciation Breakfast and Awards Ceremony with music, food, and giveaways!

At the heart of the event is the fundraising. It costs nothing to sign up with a commitment to fundraise by March 16 by asking friends, family, and corporate matching to support the experience and the cause. Steve Kerstein, foundation president states: “The 24 Hours is a powerful partnership between the Stratton Foundation and Stratton Mountain Resort to raise funds for Vermont children and to support our local communities.”

It is the foundation’s largest fundraiser with proceeds benefiting children’s weekend food programs, in-school dental hygiene services, mental health, basic necessities, targeted education, and other human service initiatives. The Stratton Foundation’s mission is to address the challenges of poverty that stand between a child and the opportunity to be safe, warm, healthy, and fed, for the chance to not only thrive, but to succeed.

“Vermont can be a difficult place to raise a family. Schools across the region witness a staggering 40-80% of children who qualify for free and reduced lunch at school, meaning that families are making less than $30k-$40k per year,” Mosher stated, “forcing parents to choose between food and heating the home, or their child’s health and paying for gas.”

24 Hours of Stratton is hosted by the Stratton Mountain Resort and sponsors include IKON Pass, Farrell Distributing, Casella, DLA Piper, ProCalc, UBS Park View Partners, Alex Brown, Bennington Subaru, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Park Place Financial Advisors, Cushman & Wakefield, and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.

To register or donate, visit www.Stratton.com/24. To learn more, visit www.strattonfoundation.org or call 802-297-2096. To give, text “VTKIDS” to 414-11.