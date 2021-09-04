The 16th Annual Kelly Brush Ride raises funds for adaptive sports

BURLINGTON, Vt. – More than 900 cyclists are expected to roll in the 16th Annual Kelly Brush Ride powered by VBT Bicycling Vacations Sept. 11 in Middlebury, Vt. The ride is the Kelly Brush Foundation’s largest annual fundraising event focused on the foundation’s mission to improve the lives of those with spinal cord injury through sports and recreation.

“After moving the ride to a virtual event last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are so excited to be back hosting an in-person ride. The positive energy and camaraderie around the ride with handcyclists and cyclists coming together to raise funds for adaptive sports is such a big part of the day,” said Executive Director Edie Perkins.

Participants can ride 100, 50, 20, or 10-mile routes through the scenic Champlain Valley. For those who can’t make it to Vermont, the ride will continue to have a virtual component with activities and fundraising challenges and weekly prizes that supporters can participate in via Strava, a social networking service designed for cycling.

All riders and visitors to the Middlebury College campus, where the ride starts and ends, must be fully vaccinated unless they have a valid medical or religious exemption, and wear face coverings indoors.

In 2019, the event drew more than 900 riders and raised more than $700,000 to provide direct support for equipment that gets people with spinal cord injuries out enjoying the activities that enrich their lives, like skiing, basketball, cycling, and tennis. To date, the foundation has awarded more than 1,172 grants in 48 states for adaptive equipment through its Active Fund. The ride also supports the foundation’s ski racing safety program. Each year grants are awarded to ski clubs and racing programs for improving race course safety.

“VBT is proud to be the title sponsor of the Kelly Brush Ride for a decade running,” said Timo Shaw, VBT Bicycling Vacations president. “We are looking forward to celebrating this inspirational event in-person once again.”

For registration and information, visit www.kellybrushfoundation.org/kellybrushride.