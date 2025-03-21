Talk by Charlie Nardozzi attracts large crowd

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – More than a hundred people turned out to hear Charlie Nardozzi speak on Wednesday, March 12. The talk was sponsored by the Springfield Garden Club, and was part of their public education outreach. Nardozzi gave a spirited talk about the latest gardening concepts, like no-dig gardening, companion planting, and trap crops. He answered many questions, and sold out of all the copies of his latest books that he’d brought along. Attendees were treated to refreshments afterward that were provided by the club’s hostess committee. You can find out more about Nardozzi at www.gardeningwithcharlie.com, and about the Springfield Garden Club at www.springfieldgardenclub.org, or their Facebook page, “Springfield Garden Club of Vermont.”