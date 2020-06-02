BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Sustainable Valley Group and the Great River Co-Op are partnering to host the Greater Falls Farmers Market this year. There will be two locations beginning Wednesday, June 10, from 4-7 p.m., next to the Hungry Diner on Route 12 in Walpole and Friday, June 12, from 4-7 p.m., at the Waypoint Center in Bellows Falls.

Both Vermont and New Hampshire have farmers market matching grant programs and have included the Greater Falls Farmers Market. Both sites will match a dollar towards fresh fruits, vegetables, and starter plants of edible produce for every dollar of EBT spent at the market.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged for customers. All vendors are required to wear personal protective equipment.

For more information or to be a vendor, email Jennifer Hanrahan at greaterfallsfarmersmarket@gmail.com or mail to Greater Falls Farmers’ Market, P.O. Box 25, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.