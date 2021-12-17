Susan G. Komen Vermont Snowshoe at Grafton Trails

GRAFTON, Vt. – 2022 Susan G. Komen Vermont Snowshoe registration continues with standard registration rates in effect through event day, Sunday, Jan. 16. Complete event details, including registration rate information, is available online at www.komen.org/vermontsnowshoe in the FAQ section.

The 2022 Komen Vermont Snowshoe will be held in-person Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center in Grafton, Vt. The center will open at 8:30 a.m. for new registrations and pre-registration snowshoe activities. The Vermont Snowshoe is a family-friendly event with fun for everyone. Snowshoe demos will be available on a “first come, first serve” basis, courtesy of our official snowshoe partner, Dion Snowshoes. Snowshoeing is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m.

The Komen Vermont Snowshoe is offering a virtual option for those who prefer to #SnowshoeWhereYouAre.

Registrants indicating that they wish to be recognized as a breast cancer survivor or someone living with metastatic disease will automatically receive an event tee shirt. A group photo is planned for Snowshoe morning at 9 a.m.

While fundraising is not required, it is strongly encouraged. Registered snowshoers raising $50 or more will receive an event tee shirt. Komen Vermont Snowshoe proceeds will support the Komen Helpline, Treatment Assistance Program, national breast cancer research, and Komen advocacy in pursuit of health equity for all.

Pre-registration tee-shirt pick up will be held outside at official lodging partner, the Grafton Inn, Saturday, Jan. 15 between 4-6 p.m. This will be a great time to drop off Snowshoe donations, as all donations handed in and made online by Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. will qualify for Top Fundraising recognition.

There are volunteer opportunities for Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, and there continue to be sponsorship opportunities. All information may be found online at www.Komen.org/vermontsnowshoe.

Questions may be addressed to Susan G. Komen Development Manager for Vermont, Linda Maness, at LManess@komen.org or by calling 802-548-4691.