Stoneflies, mayflies, and dragonflies – oh my!

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Black River Action Team invites everyone to stop in at the Springfield High School Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for an informal introduction to the wonderful, wet, and wild world of river bugs.

Free and open to the public, this event will feature not only a fun open house for everyone, introducing you to the little critters that inhabit our stream beds, but also several lab stations set up for folks who would like to do a little citizen science and sort samples of preserved river bugs from some of the BRAT’s water quality monitoring sites around the Black River watershed.

For details on the bug hunt and open house, contact BRAT Director Kelly Stettner at blackrivercleanup@gmail.com or leave a message at 802-591-0101.