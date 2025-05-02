State lands fire tower restorations starting soon

REGION – An iconic element of Vermont’s public lands is set to undergo much-needed restoration this summer. Starting May 1, the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation (FPR) will launch the first phase of a project aimed at enhancing safety and performing restoration and maintenance on several state-owned fire towers. Originally constructed in the early 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps for forest fire monitoring, these towers now primarily serve a recreational purpose.

FPR will use $450,000 of funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to complete maintenance and safety improvements at the Bear Hill and Burke Mountain fire towers. This initiative will preserve the towers’ historic character while providing better visitor access. An additional $60,000 from the Recreational Trails Program will be used to install safety railings on Spruce Mountain, Elmore Mountain, Okemo Mountain, Bald Mountain, and Mt. Olga fire towers, with work extending into spring 2026. Valley Restoration, LLC of Litchfield, Conn., a company specializing in historic preservation of fire towers, will perform the restoration work.

The restoration work will begin at Bear Hill fire tower in Allis State Park, which will be closed to the public May 1 – June 15, followed by Burke Mountain fire tower May 15 – July 31. The installation of railings at Spruce Mountain, Elmore Mountain, Okemo Mountain, Bald Mountain, and Mt. Olga fire towers will occur later in the summer, with shorter duration closures expected.

“These fire towers are an important piece of Vermont’s forest management history and provide a unique way for Vermonters and our visitors to enjoy our public lands,” said Oliver Pierson, Director of the Forests Division.

For the latest updates on trail closures, please visit Trail Finder at www.trailfinder.info.