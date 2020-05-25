Springfield’s annual Green Up Day

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us for the 50th annual Green Up Day. Spring has sprung. We at the Chamber of Commerce always look forward to hosting this annual event in Springfield, and we are looking for volunteers to assist us with cleaning up our town. The official green trash bags will be available on the day of the event, as well as for advance pickup from the Chamber during the week leading up to the event: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required for everyone entering our office.

On Saturday, May 30, we will be congregating in the People’s United Bank parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon, and working together to spruce up the neighborhood. Please remember to dress appropriately – it is extremely important to wear work gloves, long pants, and proper footwear to protect against ticks and debris along your clean-up journey. We suggest wearing neon for visibility. Bring rakes, shovels, brooms, and any tools that might come in handy for cleanup. Volunteers will be on call throughout the day to assist you with any questions you may have.

We also ask that folks observe all COVID-19 safety guidelines as much as possible, including social distancing and mask wearing.

Our gratitude goes out to the Public Works Department. They will be going around to collect and properly dispose of all the filled bags and any trash items left on the sides of the roads. Please note that the pick-up day is Monday, June 1 only.

Shout out to our friends at Springfield on the Move for contributing mulch for the gardens and bushes, and to Springfield Garden Club, Springfield Rotary Club, Springfield Lions Club, and all the individuals, businesses, and organizations that contribute their time and energy and volunteer with us every year. We appreciate everyone’s help in keeping Springfield green and gorgeous. For more information, please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 802-885-2779 or email caitlin@springfieldvt.com.