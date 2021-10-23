Springfield Lions Club 8th annual fishing tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Sunday, Sept. 19, the Springfield Lions Club held their 8th annual fishing tournament at Hoyt’s Landing in Springfield. This year’s event featured a live “catch and release” style tournament with prizes award for bass, perch, and northern pike. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Lions’ many philanthropic endeavors in the Springfield community and surrounding area. The Springfield Lions would like to acknowledge the over 45 anglers who participated in the tournament, marking a very successful day out on the Connecticut River.

Winners in the perch category included Louis White taking home first prize with an 8-ounce catch. White also tied for second place with Mike Kingsbury with 6-ounce catches. Don Randall was the sole winner in the northern pike category, reeling in a pike weighing in at 4 pounds, 3 ounces. In the bass competition, Brian Koschinski took home first and third prize with his catches of 3 pounds, 15 ounces and 3 pounds, 8 ounces respectively. Robert Brace took second prize with his bass weighing 3 pounds, 8 ounces.

The Springfield Lions Club would also like to thank the following generous local sponsors, without whom this event would not be possible: Chroma Technologies, Stanley Patch, Alva Waste Services, HB Energy Solutions, Ken Millay, Bibens Home Center, Cota & Cota Oil, Hillside Auto, IVEK, Lawrence & Wheeler Insurance, Mascoma Bank, Muse & Associates, Ultimate Auto Body, VTel, Youngs Furniture, Vermont Timber Works, Willow Farm Pet Services, All Seasons Construction, Davis Memorial Chapel, Dr. Brian Spigel DDS, Finn & Stone Insurance, Gurney Bros Construction, One Credit Union, Parker & Ankuda, Red House Press, 802 Credit Union, Beardsley Inc, Tree Farm Campground, and Springfield Food Co-op.

For more information about the Springfield Lions Club programs, donating to the Springfield Lions Club or Vermont Lions Charities, or becoming a Lion, please email springfieldvermontlions@gmail.com or visit the Springfield Lion’s Club Facebook page.