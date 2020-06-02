Springfield Farmers Market opening June 27

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Because of uncertainties with the COVID-19 virus and some vendors having problems getting the supplies they need, the Springfield Farmers Market has delayed their opening until Saturday, June 27 at their location on lower Clinton Street. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There are many new guidelines that need to be followed by both vendors and customers. Facemasks will be required. Social distancing will also be required with only one customer at a time at a vendor booth. Disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers will be available at all vendor spaces.

It is encouraged that customers preorder items they want to purchase if at all possible so they can be packaged and ready for pickup. Prepayment can also be made with some vendors. We will have vendor contact information on the market Facebook page; customers can also contact vendors directly if they have their information. Any single-serve foods purchased must be eaten off site, and no pets are allowed.

There is still space available for additional qualified vendors; applications can be downloaded from www.springfieldvtfarmersmarket.com. For further information, contact the market at springfiledfarmersmarketinc@gmail.com or call 802-885-4096.