Skating for prevention

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Area Community Coalition would like to invite the community to enjoy two hours of skating at the Okemo Mountain Ice House Sunday, March 1, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is free thanks to Okemo Mountain Resort. Free hot chocolate and treats will be provided.

The mission of BRACC is to take a proactive approach to preventing youth substance use and violence by promoting a healthy, involved community supporting all youth in safe environments. For more information, please call the coalition office at 802-228-7878.