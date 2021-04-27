Saxtons River Rec annual Fishing Derby returns

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Saxtons River Rec Area Annual Fishing Derby is back! This year’s fishing derby is happening Saturday, May 8. Things are going to be a little different than years past so please take note.

Face masks will be required for everyone – children and adults – and no exceptions will be made that do not fall within context of the state mandate, in order to protect the safety of everyone attending, including volunteers. Individuals who are not willing to comply will not be permitted to be on the grounds.

We will be hosting different shifts for the three different age groups to help ensure more children can participate with their families and still be able to abide with mandated safety and social distancing protocols. Families with children in multiple age groups will only be allowed to have the appropriately aged child registered and fishing during their given time. Siblings can be present, but just not fish.

Children ages 4 to 6 will start registering at 8 a.m. with fishing beginning at 8:30 a.m. Age group 7 to 10 will begin registering at 9:15 a.m. with fishing starting at 9:45 a.m. Age group 11 through 14 will begin registering at 10:30 a.m. with fishing beginning at 11 a.m. Please be sure to be on time. Children will not be able to participate outside their correct group time.

Please remember you are responsible for providing your child with all the gear, bait needed, and assistance while at this event Participants and families will be required to leave the derby once their age group’s session has ended unless there is a sibling in the next age group.

Pre-registration by Friday, May 7 at 5 p.m. is greatly appreciated but not required. Registering in advance will assist us in collecting required contact-tracing information in advance. Please fill out the online form.

Thank you to Jeff McKee and Lyndsae Hall for their generous donation to cover the cost of this year’s trophies!

See you Saturday, May 8, and thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding as we bring back this dearly loved event during these ever-changing times.