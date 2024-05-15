Saxtons River Fishing Derby winners

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – A couple dozen young fisher folk took to the banks of Derby Pond to cast their luck in the annual Saxtons River Recreation Area Fishing Derby on May 4.

Trophies were awarded to the winners in each category as follows: in the age group 4-6, Nolan Fisher swept the field with first, biggest, and most fish, and Riley Duby did the same in the 11-14 age group. In ages 7-10, the lineup was Joshua Dupuis, first fish; Max Goyette, biggest fish; and Carson Mack, most fish.

Contributions to the event were made by Best Septic Services, the Justin Beebe Memorial Fund, the Friends of the Recreation Area, and the Bellows Falls Opera House.