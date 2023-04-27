Saxtons River fishing derby

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Saxtons River Rec Area will hold its annual fishing derby Saturday, May 6, at the ponds on Pleasant Valley Road.

Following last year’s schedule, there will be three different age groups in three shifts, to help ensure more children can participate with their families.

Children ages 4 to 6 will register at 8 a.m., with fishing beginning at 8:30 a.m. Age group 7 to 10 will register at 9:15 a.m., with fishing starting at 9:45 a.m. Age group 11 through 14 will register at 10:30 a.m., with fishing beginning at 11 a.m.

Children not showing up at their correct time will not be able to participate. Families with children in multiple age groups will only be allowed to have the appropriate-aged child registered and fishing during their given time. Siblings can be present, but cannot fish.

Adults are responsible for providing their children with all the gear, bait, and assistance needed while at the derby. Participants and families will be required to leave the derby once their age group’s session has ended unless there is a sibling in the next age group.

Donations towards expenses will be accepted at the derby, and volunteers of all ages are welcome to contact samanthamperry@hotmail.com, or to get in touch through the Saxtons River Rec Facebook page.