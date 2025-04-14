Reinbow Riding Center welcomes new equine therapeutic professionals

BELMONT, Vt. – Reinbow Riding Center, a therapeutic horsemanship center based in Rutland County, announces updates for our upcoming 2025 season, including introducing our new equine professionals. We are very excited to welcome Jennifer McDermott, who is joining our team for the 2025 season to assist us as we introduce and train our future instructor and program manager, Cathy Farman, to the Reinbow community, upholding the industry standard met by our accredited center. Both McDermott and Farman are looking forward to teaming up to provide the very best therapeutic horsemanship experience covering both mounted and unmounted work for individuals and groups during the 2025 Summer and Fall seasons.

McDermott is a Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) International certified therapeutic horsemanship instructor, as well as a PATH certified equine specialist in mental health and learning. She also consults on equine wellness and equine behavior. McDermott also owns and operates JAM Equine at her own barn, Twin Brook Farm in Shrewsbury.

Farman brings to our program a long career in the education field as both a teacher and administrator. She has been a lifelong “horse person,” and has combined her two loves by providing equine-assisted learning programs to youth in our area who are facing challenges in their lives. Farman has successfully implemented both life skills and antibullying curricula using her own horses.

Applications for the summer and fall sessions are currently being accepted on our website, www.reinbowridingcenter.org, for the 2025 season. The summer session runs from July 7 – Aug. 15, and the fall session from Sept. 8 – Oct. 17. Lessons will take place on Tuesday and Friday afternoons, and Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

The mission of Reinbow Riding Center is to improve the wellbeing of individuals with physical, emotional, and/or cognitive challenges through a unique therapeutic equine experience. For more information about the organization and our programs, please visit our website.

If you are interested in sponsoring or supporting our upcoming 2025 season, go to www.reinbowridingcenter.org/support-us. You can also show your support by following us on our Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X and LinkedIn social media channels.