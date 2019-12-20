Registration continues for 2020 Susan G. Komen Snowshoe Vermont

GRAFTON, Vt. – Standard registration rates continue to be available now through Jan. 25 for Susan G. Komen New England’s Snowshoe Vermont 3K or 5K walks. Fees will go up on event day, Sunday, Jan. 26.

Snowshoe Vermont will be held at Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center, the new host venue, in Grafton, Vt. The Outdoor Center will open for registration and pre-walk activities at 9 a.m., and both snowshoe walks will get underway at 10 a.m. A survivor group photo and fundraising recognition will take place prior to the start of the snowshoe walk. Tea Cup raffle will be open between 9-11:30 a.m., with winners being drawn after all snowshoers are back.

Snowshoe Vermont is a family-friendly event with fun for everyone, and snowshoe demos will be available event day on a first come, first serve basis from official snowshoe partner, Dion Snowshoes of Bennington, Vt.

A meet and greet will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, from 4-6 p.m., at the Grafton Inn. The Grafton Inn has a limited number of rooms available. Call the inn for details at 802-843-2253. The event will be an opportunity to register, turn in donations, and meet fellow snowshoers and sponsors, while enjoying light appetizers and beverages.

While fundraising is not required, it is strongly encouraged. Snowshoe Vermont allows Komen New England to support many local families through funding for critical breast care services and groundbreaking research, and there are many ways to get involved. Participants can snowshoe walk as a team or as individuals. There are several ways to volunteer and donate. There is still time to become a corporate sponsor and help Susan G. Komen reach its bold goal of reducing breast cancer deaths by 50% in the United States by 2026.

If you have ever been a part of a Susan G. Komen New England event, you know it’s a life-changing experience. Surrounded by survivors, patients, family members, and friends, you feel the inspirational, emotional, and powerful connection that brings thousands of people together every year to help raise funds to find a cure for breast cancer.

For more information regarding Snowshoe Vermont, please visit www.KomenNewEngland.org/Snowshoe/Vermont.