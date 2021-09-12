Register for invasive plant species presentation, work session

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The public is invited to come learn about invasive plant species and how best to prevent and reverse their spread Sunday, Sept. 26, from 1-4 p.m., at the parking lot next to Hetty Green Park at 2 School St. in Bellows Falls. The parking lot is accessible from both Church and School streets, near TD Bank. This free, outdoor event will provide hands-on instruction in the identification of common invasive plant species and preferred removal techniques. The rain date for this event will be Saturday, Oct. 2, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., at Hetty Green Park. Those who register will be notified of the rain date.

Invasive plant species may be found in urban and suburban backyards, parks, and shared public spaces. They damage native ecosystems, reduce biodiversity, and can increase the spread of ticks and the illnesses they carry. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from expert foresters about these pesky invasive plants.

The program will include a hands-on presentation in Hetty Green Park and the adjacent parking lot in Bellows Falls, followed by a community work session where attendees will have the opportunity to help rid a shared public space of invasive plants while learning about identification and removal. Please wear comfortable clothes and footwear for outdoor, gardening-type work, including gloves. Part of the area has poison ivy so tall washable rubber boots are the safest footwear. Bring any gardening equipment you might have, including pruning shears or loppers and a small shovel.

To register for this event, please call Rockingham Library at 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org. For weather-related changes to the schedule, please check the conservation district website, www.windhamcountynrcd.org.

Supported with a Spark Grant from Vermont Community Foundation, this event is sponsored by the Southeast Vermont Cooperative Invasive Species Management Association, the Rockingham Conservation Commission, and the Rockingham Free Public Library. If you have questions, please reach out to Windham Conservation District Manager Cory Ross at windhamcountynrcd@gmail.com or via phone at 802-689-3024.