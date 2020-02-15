Reel Rock 14 comes to SMS

STRATTON, Vt. – The Stratton Mountain School Summit Series, co-sponsored by Stratton Mountain Resort, returns Saturday, Feb. 22 with the Reel Rock 14 Film Festival.

Founded in 2005 by groundbreaking filmmakers Josh Lowell and Peter Mortimer, Reel Rock has grown into the premiere global platform for award-winning climbing films that weave bold action, humor, heart, and soul into larger-than-life human stories for a wide audience, from the core climber to the armchair mountaineer. From feature documentaries like “The Dawn Wall” and “Valley Uprising” to surprising shorts like “Dodo’s Delight” and “Alone on the Wall,” Reel Rock films have earned dozens of festival awards, rave reviews, and even Emmys.

Reel Rock returns to SMS in 2020 with a collection of world premiere films. In “The High Road,” the powerful and bold Nina Williams tests herself on some of the highest, most difficult boulder problems ever climbed. In “United States of Joe’s,” climbers collide with a conservative coal mining community in rural Utah, to surprising results. And in “The Nose Speed Record,” legends Tommy Caldwell and Alex Honnold battle Jim Reynolds and Brad Gobright in a high stakes race for greatness.

All Summit Series events begin at 7 p.m. in the Patti Kaltsas Education, Arts, and Student Center on the SMS Campus, located at 7 World Cup Circle. Visit www.gosms.org/summit-series for more information or to purchase tickets.